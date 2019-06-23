Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Weir-MacCuish Funeral Home
144 Salem Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0834
OLIVE J. (CUNNINGHAM) WHITING

WHITING, Olive J. (Cunningham) Of Malden, June 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Milton K. Whiting, of 59 years of marriage. Loving mother of Charles A. Whiting of Malden, Christopher P. Whiting of Everett, Joseph P. Whiting of Malden and Olive M. Schulze of Billerica. Olive was the cherished grandmother of six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Olive's Funeral will be held from the Weir-Mac Cuish Golden Rule Funeral Home, 144 Salem St., MALDEN, on Wed., June 26, 2019 at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in the Immaculate Conception Parish, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tues., June 26, 2019 for 4-8 PM. For directions and obit: www.weirfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 24, 2019
