Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
8:00 AM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
128 Common Street
Belmont, MA
View Map
OLIVE (CARRIG) MURPHY

OLIVE (CARRIG) MURPHY Obituary
MURPHY, Olive (Carrig) Of Belmont, Dec 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter E. Murphy. Devoted Mother of Regina and Kevin Collins of Lexington, SC, John and Maria Murphy of Belmont, James and the late Kathleen Murphy of Belmont, William Murphy of Exeter, NH, Paul and Tori Tuttle Murphy of Boulder, CO, and Catharine Murray of Amesbury. Also survived by 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 8:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont, at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4:00-7:00 PM. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
