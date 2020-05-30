|
HARRIS, Olive V. (Kenney) Of Waltham, formerly of Weston, May 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George R. Harris. Mother of John Harris (Meg) of Tampa, FL, Ken Harris of Natick, Rob Harris (Dana) of Sudbury and Mary Hedges (John) of Wellesley. Grandmother of Ryan Harris, Danika Wells, Duncan Harris, Alexander Harris, Emily Heffelmen, Michala Harris and Taylor Harris. Great-grandmother of Melina Wells, Ezra Harris, Jack Heffelman and Lucille Heffelman. Sister of John Kenney of Watertown and the late Frances Vallucci and Barbara Rosse. Sister-in-law of Daniel Vallucci of Weston and the late Annette Kenney and Richard Rosse. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated privately at Saint Julia's Church, concluding with Burial at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Memorial donations may be made to The Leland Home Activities Fund, 21 Newton St., Waltham, MA 02453. For complete obituary and guestbook, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2020