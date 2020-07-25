|
|
PICKETT, Rev. Oliver Eugene Died after a short illness on July 19, 2020 at the age of 94. His death at home was peaceful, with his three daughters and a grandson at his bedside. Gene was predeceased by his beloved wife of 65 years, Helen. He is survived by his daughters Ann Gardner, Martha Pickett, and Emily Pickett, son-in-law David Ascher, grandchildren Sumner Caughey, Alan Caughey, Hugo Ascher, and Sylvia Ascher. Services will be held at a later date.
View the online memorial for Rev. Oliver Eugene PICKETT
Published in The Boston Globe from July 26 to July 27, 2020