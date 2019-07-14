LINSLEY, Olivia Conlon Age 79, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Elizabeth Calsey House, a caring and loving group home in Amesbury, Massachusetts. Olivia was born February 8th, 1940 in the Bronx, New York, to the late Olivia and Eugene Conlon, the second of four children. Olivia excelled at school and by high school, entered St. Nicholas of Tolentine Academy to which she commuted by bus and train every school day. She then matriculated at Hunter College in Manhattan, from which she graduated with a bachelor's degree in English and became an active social worker for children in the New York City public schools. Olivia married John Henderson Linsley in 1967, after meeting him and falling in love on a vacation in Martha's Vineyard. Together, they spent their married life at their home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Olivia's greatest joys were her works as a social worker and later a teacher of special education in South Boston, Massachusetts, her love of birds and the seashore, her travels and her friends and family. Olivia's charisma and activism inspired many she touched. Olivia had a lifelong love for travel. Olivia's first international trip was to Cairo, Egypt after her graduation from college. Olivia was proud of showing her family her Egypt photos: she as a beautiful young career woman complete with beehive hairdo, heels and minidress. Olivia's Egypt trip sparked her worldwide travels - Austria, France, Russia, China, just a few. Olivia and her husband John together bought an old schoolmaster's home in Rathlee, Co. Sligo, Ireland in 1973. She traveled there virtually every summer with family and friends. The Rathlee home was not only near where Olivia's parents were raised and her many, many cousins lived, but also the seat of Neolithic tombs and the Yeats Summer School, passions Olivia would hold dear her entire adult life. Olivia is survived by sons, Joel and his wife Claudia of Sutton, MA, and John, Jr. and his wife Lindsay of Amesbury, MA and her daughters, Karen of Amesbury, MA, Susan and her husband Fortune of Thornton, CO, Sarah and her husband Vincent of Evanston, IL, Kristin of Kensington, CA and Letitia and her husband Ian of Reno, NV; and many cousins, grandchildren, nieces and nephews; two sisters, Sr. Jeanine of Staten Island, NY and Jeanie of St. Petersburg, FL. Olivia was preceded in death by her former husband, John. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019