WIGON, Olivia Eve Olivia was born in Boston, MA to Timothy and Jennifer (Hanlon) Wigon and raised in Wellesley, MA. She was attending the University of Miami where she doubled majored in Marine Affairs and Human and Social Development and was a member of the UMiami Shark Research & Conservation Team and a leader of the university's Hillel community. Her passion was to create a safer and healthier world for sharks and all ocean life. She was a graduate of Wellesley High School ('16) and The Island School (Spring '14) in Eleuthera, The Bahamas. Olivia was a global citizen and world traveler, visiting 6 continents where she studied, worked, developed deep friendships, and immersed herself in the local cultures. Besides wrestling sharks on a daily basis, Olivia will be remembered for her loyalty, intellect, studiousness, sassy comments, contagious laugh, hardcore attitude, connecting people from different communities, and always being ready for the next adventure. Olivia will continue to inspire and live on in her loving family including her parents, her sister, Dorothy, and brother, Sam. She is also dearly loved by her grandparents, Robert and Virginia Hanlon; her aunts and uncles, Kathy and Tony Moschella, Chris and Nancy Hanlon, Dan and Melissa Hanlon, Jerry and Liz Wigon, Ken and Rebecca Heller, and Michael and Leslie Wigon; her cousins Cailah, Brianna, Julia, Anthony, Max, Maddie, Izzy, Sophie, Madeleine, Zach, Ross, Leigh, Amelia and Nora (her two favorite little cousins) and her countless friends around the world. Olivia was predeceased by her grandparents, Samuel and Rachel Wigon and Dorothy Hanlon, and her uncles Peter Hanlon and Stuart Wigon. Olivia was a force for good in all her communities and on the environmental scene with a special focus on our oceans. She had so much left to give this world. Olivia's last mitzvah was being an organ donor and spreading the joy that radiated from her to even more people. She lived an incredible life and was just getting started. A memorial service will be held at Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Road, Wellesley, MA on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 2:00pm. Immediately following, the family will observe shiva at TBE until 4:30 pm. Shiva will continue at the Wigon home on Monday and Tuesday, June 10 and 11, from 7:00-9:00 pm. Burial will be private. If you are inspired by her passion, a remembrance may be made in Olivia's name to a cause she was directly working on: Shark Research & Conservation Program at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, https://giving.rsmas.miami.edu/index.html May Olivia's memory be a blessing to all who mourn her. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary