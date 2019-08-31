Home

FULGINITI, Olivia M. Of Malden, formerly of Cambridge, August 29. Beloved daughter of the late Armando and Florence M. (Reale) Fulginiti. Dear sister of Rosanne Gianatasio and her husband Philip, Pat, Anthony, Toni Felizardo and her husband Nick and the late Libby Hayes. Also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Visiting Hours on Tuesday morning, 10:00 to 12:00pm in The DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN , with a Funeral Home service to commence at 12:00pm. Interment to follow, Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 75 Sylvan St., Danvers, MA 01923, or The Special Olympics.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
