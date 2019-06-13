|
|
CARDILLO, Olympia (Nardizzi) In Chelsea, of East Boston, on June 12th, Olympia (Nardizzi) Cardillo. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Cardillo. Devoted mother of Sharon Scapicchio and her husband Stephen of East Boston, Vincent Cardillo and his wife Helene of Winthrop, Joseph Cardillo of Providence, RI, Michael Cardillo and his wife Nancy of Middleton, John Cardillo and his wife Chrisann of Center Conway, NH. Dear sister of James Nardizzi of Chelsea. Cherished grandmother of Stephen, "Em" Scapicchio, Michael Cardillo, Matthew Cardillo and Madison Cardillo. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation in the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Saturday, June 15th beginning at 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11:00 A.M. Services will conclude with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Funeral home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Olympia (Nardizzi) CARDILLO
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2019