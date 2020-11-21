LIMONE, Olympia "Olly" Age 84, of Medford, passed away on Thursday, November 19th, at home surrounded by her family. Olly was born in Boston on July 28th, 1936 to the late Peter and Rose Condelli. Olly was raised in the West End of Boston and lived most of her life in Medford. Prior to starting a family, Olly was an accomplished seamstress and continued to sew throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, most especially with her friends from St. Francis Parish. Olly was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Limone. Loving mother of Peter A. Limone and his wife Jeana, Paul D. Limone and his wife Joan, Carolyn Zenga, and Janine Arria and her husband Anthony. Proud grandmother of Krysta Bertolini and her husband Mike, Lia Limone, Peter Limone and his wife Tugce, Paul, Jenna and Nicole Limone, Rachelle Destefano and her husband Rino, Julie Zenga, Peter and Christina Arria. Cherished great-grandmother of Olivia and James Destefano and Melania Bertolini. Dear brother of Bernie Condelli and his wife Nancy, the late Mary Finocchiaro and her surviving husband Sonny, the late Millie Zucco and her surviving husband Phil and the late Rosalie Zucco. Olly also leaves behind her devoted and compassionate caregiver, Lisa A. Johnson. Survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford on Monday, November 23rd, at 11:30AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., Medford from 9-11AM. Social distancing protocols will be in effect for those who feel comfortable attending. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, West Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Olympia's name to Arlington Catholic High School, Development Office, 16 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



