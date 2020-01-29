Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
OLYMPIA M. (CATALDO) SAMPSON

OLYMPIA M. (CATALDO) SAMPSON Obituary
SAMPSON, Olympia M. (Cataldo) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 89, January 28th. Loving wife of John J. Sampson with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Gregory Sampson & his wife Carol of Topsfield, Kathy DeSantis & her husband Paul of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren. Dear sister of Rosemarie Sola of Saugus and the late Salvatore, Ernest, George & Frank Cataldo and Kathleen Lamattina. U.S. Navy Vet of the Korean Conflict. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Saturday, 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
