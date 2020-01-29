|
SAMPSON, Olympia M. (Cataldo) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, age 89, January 28th. Loving wife of John J. Sampson with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. Beloved mother of Gregory Sampson & his wife Carol of Topsfield, Kathy DeSantis & her husband Paul of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of 4 grandchildren. Dear sister of Rosemarie Sola of Saugus and the late Salvatore, Ernest, George & Frank Cataldo and Kathleen Lamattina. U.S. Navy Vet of the Korean Conflict. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an Hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS on Saturday, 10 – 11 a.m., followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020