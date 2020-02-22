|
|
SORDILLO, Olympia M. (Statuto) Of Saugus, formerly of Everett, Feb. 20. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Sordillo. Dear and devoted mother of Dr. Anthony M. Sordillo of Maine and Jean M. Sordillo of Saugus. Sister of the late Ralph, Carmen, Louis and Emily Statuto, Helen Rosanio, Grace Ferrera, Phyllis Dello Russo and Lydia Rampelberg. Olympia is also survived by 3 loving grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Olympia's Visiting Hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Monday, Feb. 25 from 4-8 p.m. Her Funeral will be from the Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony's Church, 38 Oakes St., Everett, at 10 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Contributions in Olympia's memory to , 495 Old Connecticut Path, Framingham, MA 01701 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020