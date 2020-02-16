|
TEWFIK-FOZ, Omneya Of Newton, died on February 7, at age 100, from complications after a fall. She was born in Egypt in 1919 and became a top student at the Sorbonne. When the Nazis invaded Paris in 1940, she relocated to the South of France, where she met Francesc "Frank" Foz, a refugee from the fascist regime in Spain who had served as a medic in the civil war. They married and had a son, Adel. She worked as a fashion correspondent in postwar Paris and as a translator for the United Nations, later becoming a librarian at the UN's headquarters in New York. Fluent in five languages and creatively gifted, she led a life of courage, dignity and grace and was cherished by her family and friends. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Foz, who died 26 years earlier to the day, and by her brothers, Khalil, Ibrahim, Youssef and Ahmed, and her sister, Wafeya. She is survived by her son, Adel Tewfik-Khalil Foz, and his wife, Blanche "Bonnie" Foz, of Newton; her granddaughter Jessica Adela Foz and partner Jeff Spence, of Newton; her grandson Alexander Aram Foz, his wife Johanna "Joby" Twigg, and their children, Aram and Lucy, of Milwaukie, OR; her granddaughter Elizabeth Foz, of Newton; and her extended family, mostly in Egypt, of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020