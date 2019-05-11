|
AMAND, Ora (Garretson) Age 94, formerly of Arlington, died May 8, 2019, in Hampton, NH. Ora is survived by her sons, Robert of Cary, NC; Richard and wife Lorna of Marshfield, MA; daughters Dianne of Meredith, NH; and Denise Gallagher and husband Gregory of Hampton, NH. She also leaves four grandchildren Shawn Amand and his wife Allyson; Alyssa Good and her husband Steven; Gregory Gallagher and Justin Komora. Ora is also survived by her great-grandbabies Harrison Amand and Ainsley Ora Good. Calling Hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, MEREDITH, on Monday, May 13th, from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route #25, Meredith, on Tuesday, May 14th, at 9am. To sign Ora's Book of Memories; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019