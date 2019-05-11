Boston Globe Obituaries
Mayhew Funeral Home
204 D.W. Highway
Meredith, NH 03253-1136
(603) 279-4007
ORA (GARRETSON) AMAND

ORA (GARRETSON) AMAND Obituary
AMAND, Ora (Garretson) Age 94, formerly of Arlington, died May 8, 2019, in Hampton, NH. Ora is survived by her sons, Robert of Cary, NC; Richard and wife Lorna of Marshfield, MA; daughters Dianne of Meredith, NH; and Denise Gallagher and husband Gregory of Hampton, NH. She also leaves four grandchildren Shawn Amand and his wife Allyson; Alyssa Good and her husband Steven; Gregory Gallagher and Justin Komora. Ora is also survived by her great-grandbabies Harrison Amand and Ainsley Ora Good. Calling Hours will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, MEREDITH, on Monday, May 13th, from 6pm to 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 NH Route #25, Meredith, on Tuesday, May 14th, at 9am. To sign Ora's Book of Memories; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Boston Globe on May 12, 2019
