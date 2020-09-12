COSTELLO, Ora Ann (Kelly) Of Weston, MA, passed away peacefully in her sleep with the love of her life, John W. Costello by her side and holding her hand, on September 10, 2020, at the age of 91. She loved every day of her life, and made life seem effortless, evidenced by her constant smiles, kind words, and dry wit. "Orry" to her friends, she was many things to many people: matriarch, wife, mother, Nana, artist, community leader, Catholic, fashion queen, friend, and the list goes on. A true leader by example, she was always the last to sit down for the family meals, and first to offer guidance, fashion advice, or a laugh. Orry was active in local charitable activities, and was most proud of her many decades of service to the Weston Women's Community League, where she founded the Jewelry Boutique, and was named "Woman of the Year." Her generosity of spirit, sense of humor, and fun was magnetic. She was a woman of singular style and effortless grace. Her passions were art, knitting, and giving, and of course, 50% off sales. Please pray for God to give strength to sustain Orry's family throughout this difficult time. She was adored and survived by her brother Raymond Kelly MD of Queensbury, NY, her devoted husband of 67 years, John Walter Costello, her children Maureen Trippe and her husband Ned of Napa CA, Brian Costello of Colchester VT, TJ Costello and his wife Andrea of Manhasset NY, Matthew Costello of Weston MA, and John Costello and his wife Suzanne of Dennis MA, and former daughters in law Meg Bramley Costello and Beth Powers. She was Nana to six grandchildren, Hana Place of Colchester VT, Ian Costello of Brooklyn NY, Michael Costello of Waltham MA, J.R. Costello of Brighton, MA, Lexi Costello of Manhasset, NY, Toby Costello of Pawley's Island, SC; and Karen Trippe Mannix of Napa, CA, and her great-grandchildren Kellan and Finnegan Place of Colchester, VT, and stepgreat-grandchild of Annabelle Mannix of Napa, CA. She is also survived by five godchildren and multiple Grenier, Kelly, Scrocco, and Cremmen nieces and nephews, and also survived by her best friends Elizabeth Fawcett, Adrian Proll, Sally Utiger, Jane Barron, Anne Casey, Joan O'Brien, and Ann Yamartino. She was predeceased by her nieces Patty Costello and Louise Scrocco, her best friends Jean Cremmen and Peggy Beck, her older sisters Mae Kelly Scrocco and Camilla Kelly, and her older brothers John Kelly, MD, James Kelly, MD, and William Kelly, MD, and all of their spouses. Also predeceased by Lord & Taylor, Filene's Basement, and Loehmann's. The family extends special thanks to the loving care and kindness given by her professional caregivers during her final years: Thiago DeMoura, Joao DeMoura, Georgia Sideropoulos, Raimonda Lubonja, and Claudnea Bonicontro. The CareGroup Hospice team, most notably Helen Ssanyu, RN, Carole Butler, Stephanie Vars, and Alden Rinaldi, MD, was also there for the family at all times, full of love and good advice. The Costello family is eternally grateful to them. Funeral and burial will be private, but a true celebration will occur later. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made at to the Women's Community League of Weston, attn: College Scholarship Fund, PO Box 125, Weston, MA 02493. Arrangements and e-condolences are through the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home in WELLESLEY, MA. As the old Celtic prayer says, "May her memory be eternal." George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100





