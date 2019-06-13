|
|
McGUIRE, Ora Lora (Spadafora) Age 94, of Walpole, passed away June 13, 2019, 5:20 a.m. at Ellis Nursing Home, Norwood. Surviving are 5 children and their spouses: Tina Callanan and Joe, Walpole, MA; Gina McGuire, Sun Prairie, WI; Tom McGuire and Mary Corbin, Berkeley, CA; Cathleen McGuire, New York City; Colleen McGuire and Yiannis Skevis, Athens, Greece. Also 4 grandchildren: Joey and Caitlin Callanan, Walpole; Alysia McGuire, Watertown, WI; Karmin Chapman-Wolfrum, Stoughton, WI; and 4 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole, Tuesday, June 18, 11:00 a.m. (Ora's 95th birthday). Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019