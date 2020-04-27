|
PETROSILLO, Orazio Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, April 25th, after contracting the Covid-19 virus. Devoted husband of Luigia (DeSantis). Loving father of Girolamo Petrosillo of Winchester, Rosa Rinaldi and her husband Aldo of Rome, Italy, Cindy Petrosillo of Chelmsford, Marina Baldasaro and Maria Grazia Petrosillo, both of Medford, Ada Tauro of Revere, Annarita McNeeley and her husband Peter of North Andover, Elizabeth Petrosillo of Gardner and the late Carolina "Carla" Tauro. Beloved son of the late Girolamo Petrosillo and Maria Rosa (Brescia). Brother of seven. Nonno of twenty-one and great-nonno of thirteen. Orazio is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Orazio was born in Monopoli, Italy on Feb. 17th, 1931, where he served for the Carabinieri Italian Military Police before immigrating to the US in 1966 to join his family.
Due to the current restrictions in place, all immediate Services for Orazio and his family are being held privately. A Memorial Service will be planned later when restrictions allow for family and friends to gather and pay tribute to this amazing family man. The family wishes to extend all their love, thanks and gratitude to everyone dear to Orazio and the Petrosillo family at this most difficult time. Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., NORTH READING.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2020