CUCCHIARA, Orlando Dante Recently of Chelmsford and former longtime resident of Chelsea and Everett, passed away at Lahey Clinic & Medical Center in Burlington after a brief illness. He was the beloved wife of Carol M. (Flammia) Cucchiara with whom he would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on June 3rd. He was born in Everett on August 6, 1933 and was a son of the late Alessandro and Maria Grazia (Rinaldi) Cucchiara. Orlando was born and raised in Everett and attended Everett High School before graduating from Chelsea High School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Chemical Engineering from M.I.T. Orlando then joined the ROTC Program and served in the U.S. Army Chemical Core of Engineers. Following his discharge, he earned his MBA from Northeastern University. Orlando and Carol were married in 1956 and lived in Chelsea for many years before moving to Chelmsford. Orlando began working at Panametrics in 1961. He served in many roles there, including President before his retirement. In his leisure time, Orlando enjoyed stamp collecting, cooking, gardening, traveling and most of all, spending time with his family. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan with a special affection for Tom Brady. In addition to his loving wife, Orlando is survived by his children; Maureen Martell of Chelmsford, Elaine Smokler and her husband Wayne of Chelmsford, Jayne Morrison of Chelmsford, Lynne Mauro and her husband Richard of Saugus, and his grandchildren; Kyle Martell, Justin Martell and his wife, Sabrina, Michael Martell, Matthew, Christie and Nicholas Smokler, Amy and Samantha Morrison, and Richard and Dante Mauro and his great-granddaughter, Ella. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Irene Cucchiara of Peabody and brother-in-law, Edward Lafferty of Gloucester. He was sadly predeceased by his siblings; Gaetano Cucchiara and Stella Lafferty and his son-in-law, Ralph Martell. Visiting Hours: Will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 pm at the Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be on Friday at 11 o'clock at the Funeral Home followed by interment in Heart Pond Cemetery, Chelmsford. For those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences please visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.com and find us on Facebook.



View the online memorial for Orlando Dante CUCCHIARA Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019