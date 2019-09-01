|
REESE, Orlyn June Of Dover, passed away suddenly on August 29, 2019.
Beloved wife of Paul Reese, devoted sister to Andy Faraca of Marietta, GA and Fred Faraca of Kenosha, WI. Loving and cherished mother to Ben Reese of Brookline, and Julia Reese of Boston.
Orlyn got her name from her Uncle Orla and Aunt Lynn.
Born in Kenosha, WI, Orlyn was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She met Paul via a mutual friend and just a few months later were married and began a remarkable 52-year marriage.
Orlyn worked for a short time as a social worker in Chicago before becoming a house wife and a hockey mom. Both Ben and Julie were very active in sports which required a lot of travel both domestic and abroad.
Years later, in 1990, the Reese family moved to Dover, MA. Paul and Orlyn became members at Charles River Country Club, Newton, in 1996. Orlyn was an avid golfer and loved to practice. She quickly developed loving relationships with all of the members. She was active as a member of the House Committee and a volunteer for many of the tournaments at the River. Her son, Ben, also a member since 2005, had his golf group and Orlyn had hers, but they always found time to play or practice together.
Orlyn was well traveled. She and Paul have a travel group of close friends and enjoyed their annual trip to far off places.
One of Orlyn's great traits was that she truly loved and cared for everyone and was always available for help and support. She was loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of Orlyn's life will be held at the Pavilion, at Charles River Country Club, 483 Dedham St., Newton, on Thursday, Sept. 5, at
11:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Orlyn's memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler Street, Boston, MA 02116, www.arlrescue.org www.lawlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 2, 2019