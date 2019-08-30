Boston Globe Obituaries
ORVILLE EARLE BEAN


1926 - 2019
ORVILLE EARLE BEAN Obituary
BEAN, Orville Earle Age 92, of Wayland, devoted husband and father, died August 28, 2019, in his home due to complications from Alzheimer's disease and other health issues. Born November 28, 1926, in Albany, NY, Mr. Bean spent his childhood years in Belmont. In addition to his wife of 68 years, Constance A. Bean, he leaves a son and daughter; Mr. David R. Bean of Boston, and Dr. Carolyn Bean Wagoner, DDS, of Earlysville, VA; a son-in-law, William O. Wagoner; sister-in-law, Ms. Natalie Austin of Providence, RI; sister-in-law, Mrs. Sarah Almquist, Red Bank, NJ; and a nephew, Dr. David R. Johnston, DDS of Baton Rouge, LA. A graduate of MIT and earning a Masters degree from Northeastern University, Mr. Bean excelled in the field of electrical engineering. He worked as an Engineer for such companies as Raytheon, Mitre Corp, Transonics, and Data Instruments. Family visitation will be held on Monday, September 2, 2019, from 2-3:30 pm with a Service of Remembrance from 3:30-4:00 pm, at the home, 15 Timber Lane, Wayland. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Wayland following a private service. Arrangements by the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences and an extended obituary notice visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 31, 2019
