MacDONALD, Orville P. "Mac" Of Needham, passed away at the age of 92 from complications of the COVID-19 virus. Beloved son of the late Daniel and Jane MacDonald. Widower of the late Pauline (Pappas). Devoted father of Audrey Cook of Brockton, Cathy Mayo & husband Rick of Chelmsford, Christopher of Quincy, Amy Hicks & husband John of Medway, Carrie Lemieux & husband Jim of Franklin, and the late Arthur MacDonald. Cherished brother of Arthur MacDonald of FL and the late Daniel MacDonald. Loving grandfather of Jamie Cook, Eric MacDonald, Sean MacDonald, Lauren Mayo, Kristin Mayo, Zachary Hicks and Lia Lemieux. Proud great-grandfather of Holly, Sean, Jr., Ava, and Madelyn. Orville was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a Stone and Brick Mason by trade and longtime member of the Local 3 Union. Over the course of 40 years, Orville worked on many well-known Boston landmark buildings including the Prudential Center. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. Most of all, Orville was a loving and caring father to all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be to the . There will be a private service for immediate family only. For obituary or to share a memory of Orville, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020