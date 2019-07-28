Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for OSCAR EPSTEIN
OSCAR EPSTEIN

OSCAR EPSTEIN Obituary
EPSTEIN, Oscar Of Brookline, entered into rest on July 27, 2019 at the age of 95. Devoted son of the late Fannie and Harry Epstein. Beloved husband of the late Adele Epstein. Adored father of Barbara DeVolder and her husband Mark, Bennet Epstein and his wife Barbara, Alan Epstein, and daughter-in-law Deborah. Loving brother of Samuel Epstein and the late Benjamin Epstein. Cherished grandfather of Jake, Ethan, and Maddy. Devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews. Oscar was a dedicated employee working as a civil engineer for more than 69 years at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. Funeral services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon St., BROOKLINE, MA on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:30AM with interment following at Kaminker Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury, MA. Shiva will be observed on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 from 6 to 9 PM at the home of Bennet and Barbara. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Oscar's memory to: The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW Washington, DC 20024 or the Angell Animal Medical Center, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 29, 2019
