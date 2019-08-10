|
|
WALKER, Oscar M. Of Boston, August 6, 2019. Beloved son of the late Roland and Mary (Dooley) Walker. Devoted brother of Rosiland Walker, Ruth Daily, Olga Davis, Paul Walker, and the late Lisa Smith and Roland Walker, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Tuesday, August 13th from 4-7pm, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 7pm. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Oscar's memory to The , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2019