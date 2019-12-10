|
PADJEN, Oscar R. Of Salem and Topsfield, died on December 2, 2019 at Beverly Hospital. Born on November 11, 1928 in Lansing, Illinois, he was the son of John and Mary Padjen. He graduated from the University of Utah with a BFA in Architecture. After serving in the US Marine Corps as a 1st lieutenant, he married Rita E. Donlon and began his career as an architect in Los Angeles. They later settled in Topsfield, in a house of his design, and in Salem. Oscar's career in architecture mirrored the economic growth of the Boston area. Opening his own practice in 1959, he focused much of his work on defense and industrial projects throughout New England, with clients such as Gillette, Sprague, Raytheon, Polaroid, and Varian. In the late 1960s and 1970s, the firm's expertise expanded to higher education. Dean College in Franklin became a major client, and his many buildings there included dormitories, a science center, and the library, for which he received a national design award. During the urban renewal era of the 1970s, Oscar became known for his preservation work in Newburyport and especially in Salem. His flagship project in that city was the renovation and addition to the Salem Five, which was published by the National Trust in "Old and New Architecture." In the 1980s, his daughter Elizabeth joined the practice and the firm became known as Padjen Architects, Inc. Other significant projects and clients in the following years included the restoration and earth-sheltered addition to the Peabody Institute Library in Danvers, the Campus Center at Dean College, Gorton's of Gloucester, and John Hancock. Bank work was always a mainstay of the firm, and with the economic expansion of the region, major financial institutions later formed the bulk of the practice. Oscar was active in many civic and professional organizations. As commissioner of design and an active member of the Boston Society of Architects during the 1970s and '80s, he served as an advisor for many significant Boston projects, including Rowes Wharf and 500 Boylston. He was an accomplished artist. His wife Rita predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth and her husband Thaddeus Gillespie of Marblehead; his daughter Jean and her husband Robert Borsetti of Hamilton; his granddaughter Cornelia Wolcott and her husband Charles Lodge of Boston; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Contributions in Oscar's name may be made to Essex County Greenbelt Association, www.ecga.org Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 11, 2019