BONANNO, Otillia "Tilly" (Fernandez) 100 Year old Matriarch of the Fernandez & Bonanno Families of Revere & Boston On June 27th, peacefully & restfully, in Revere, formerly of Boston's North End. Beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Bonanno, who passed June 13, 2013. Devoted mother to Anthony G. Bonanno & wife Jane of Topsfield. Cherished sister of Amelia "Amy" Fernandez of Revere & Incarnacion "Inky" Vide of Danvers & her late husband Charles & the late Josephine Ysusi, Louis, Fred, Benjamin, John & Joseph Fernandez. Adored aunt & surrogate grandmother to Diane G. Hyland of Marblehead & her late husband Francis W. Hyland, Jr. & their daughters, Kelli Hyland of Revere & Kim Perry & husband Vance of Marblehead. Tina Fernandez, Tilly's sister-in-law, also survives her in PA. Proud aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. With the assistance and loving care from family, friends & especially her son, Tony, she was able to remain in her home until the age of 98. Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Route 107), REVERE, on Tuesday, July 2nd at 9:30 a.m., followed by the Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. and immediately followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. Parking available left of the funeral home. Visiting Hours are in the funeral home on Monday, July 1st, from 4-8 p.m. Former member of the Revere Patriot Seniors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019