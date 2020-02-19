|
|
MOULD, Owen A. Of Wellesley Hills, MA, formerly of Falls Church, VA, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helen A. Mould. Loving father of sons Owen P. Mould of Marin County, CA and Tim L. Mould and his wife Mona Maas of Wellesley Hills, MA. Also survived by 3 grandchildren, Joshua, Kate, and Jonathan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Rd., Wellesley Hills, on Saturday, February 22nd at 10AM, followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Visiting Hours will be held immediately prior to Mass at 9-10AM, at Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington Street (Rte. 16), WELLESLEY HILLS, MA 02481. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Owen's memory to Good Shepherd Community Care Hospice, 90 Wells Ave., Newton, MA 02459 www.gscommunitycare.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 20, 2020