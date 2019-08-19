Boston Globe Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption
4 Grove St.
Lynnfield, MA
OWEN J. MCGARRAHAN Jr.


1941 - 2019
OWEN J. MCGARRAHAN Jr. Obituary
McGARRAHAN, Owen J. Jr. Of Lynnfield, Aug 19. Beloved husband of Karen (Borg) McGarrahan. Loving father of Tara Rich & husband J. Eric of Peabody and Owen J. McGarrahan III & wife Beth of Hampstead, NH. Cherished grandfather of Devin Rich and Thomas, Luke & Jack McGarrahan. Brother of Ellen Gallagher of Canton and the late Emily Wright & John and Robert McGarrahan. Brother-in-law of Margaret Hartnett & husband Laurence of Lynnfield. Also survived by 18 nieces and nephews & many grandnieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Friday at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, corner of Grove & Salem Sts., Lynnfield at 10am. Interment, Forest Hill Cemetery, Lynnfield. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to North East Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For obit/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2019
