McCAULEY, Owen Of Hyde Park, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Smith) McCauley. Devoted father of James W. and his wife Justine of Randolph, and Deborah DeVeer and her husband Michael of Dedham. Grandfather of Justin and Jamie McCauley of Randolph. Also survived by his loving pets. Owen was the owner and operator of D.A. McCauley Construction of Hyde Park for 54 years. Private Funeral Services will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by a private burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medfield Animal Shelter, C/O Jackie Waiters, 101 Old Bridge St., Medfield, MA 02054. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020