Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mt. Benedict Cemetery
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for OWEN MCCAULEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

OWEN MCCAULEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
OWEN MCCAULEY Obituary
McCAULEY, Owen Of Hyde Park, May 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah (Smith) McCauley. Devoted father of James W. and his wife Justine of Randolph, and Deborah DeVeer and her husband Michael of Dedham. Grandfather of Justin and Jamie McCauley of Randolph. Also survived by his loving pets. Owen was the owner and operator of D.A. McCauley Construction of Hyde Park for 54 years. Private Funeral Services will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, DEDHAM, followed by a private burial in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Medfield Animal Shelter, C/O Jackie Waiters, 101 Old Bridge St., Medfield, MA 02054. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of OWEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -