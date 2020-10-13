JUDGE, Owen P. of South Boston, October 12, 2020. Beloved son of the late Owen and Catherine (Curry) Judge. Loving brother of Dr. James G. Judge of Cohasset and FL. Devoted uncle of Elizabeth, Abigail and Kathryn. Dear great-uncle of Maxwell, Jacob and Ellis. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Vet. Vietnam U.S. Army. Member of the L St. Running Club. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the MSPCA or the L St. Running Club. For messages of condolence, www.oconnorandson.com