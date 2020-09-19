BOUDREAU, Owen Thomas Age 63, a longtime resident of Marblehead, passed away September 14, 2020. Born in Cambridge and raised in Arlington, Owen was the beloved son of the late James and Marion (Lyons) Boudreau. He graduated from Arlington High School with the Class of 1975. He attended Massachusetts Maritime Academy and received his Bachelor's degree in Stationary Engineering from Calhoon Marine Engineers' Beneficial Association Engineering School. He worked at Chelsea Soldier Home-Quigley Memorial Hospital for several years. Owen was the dear brother of Atty. James Boudreau and his wife, Mary Jane of Marblehead, Jeanne Dunn of Belmont, Eileen Brennan and her husband, Rick of Andover, and Ann Boudreau of Falmouth, Owen was also the beloved uncle of nieces Julia Dunn and Lauren Brennan. Due to current pandemic restrictions, Memorial Funeral Services / a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If you would like to be personally notified, send a request to AttyJimB@gmail.com In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Owen's memory via WoundedWarriorProject.org
To share a memory or offer online condolences, please visit the funeral home website. Eustis & Cornell of Marblehead eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Owen Thomas BOUDREAU