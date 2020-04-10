Boston Globe Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for PALMA PRUDENTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PALMA C. "PALMY" (LOPEZ) PRUDENTE

PALMA C. "PALMY" (LOPEZ) PRUDENTE Obituary
PRUDENTE, Palma C. "Palmy" (Lopez) At 83 years, peacefully, in the presence of her God on April 6th, in Methuen. Formerly of Lawrence, East Boston, Billerica & New Hampshire. Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. Prudente. Cherished mother to Joseph J. Prudente & his wife Kathleen of Worcester, John J. Prudente & his late wife Nancy of the Villages, FL & David F. Prudente & his wife Suzanne of Acton. Adoring grandmother to Kevin J. Prudente & wife Jaime of Bolton, MA, Jillian M. Masters & husband Nicholas of Shrewsbury, MA, John J. Prudente, Jr. & wife Lindsey of Worcester, James M. Prudente & wife Anya of Melrose & Isabel E. Prudente of Acton. Also lovingly survived by 10 great-grandchildren: Riley, Caroline, Charlotte, Luke, Victoria, Pearl, Alexandra, John J., III, Michael & Gregory. Dear sister of the late Lolina "Lally" Rose, Josephine Rubino & Frank R. "Parky" Lopez. Special aunt to Atty. James D. Rose & wife Christine of Lynnfield. Tenderly remembered by the members of the Prudente family. Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were privately held in accordance with the ongoing mandate and regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic. Details regarding a Celebration of Life (date, time & place of venue) will be posted on social media and on our funeral home website www.vertuccioandsmith.com Palma was an alumna of East Boston High School, Class of 1954 & a former employee of Fision Pharmaceuticals & Digital Inc. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund, Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. Palma's loving family are most grateful that she was spared mercifully, not to have passed from this vicious virus and was taken from us peacefully & unexpectedly in the realm of natural causes. To send online condolences or for more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
