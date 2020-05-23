|
|
GIOIOSO, Palmina A. "Pam" At 89 years, formerly of Revere & East Boston, on May 17th, only six days following the death of her beloved husband of 66 years, John J. Gioioso, Sr. Both Pam & John passed as a result of complications arising from the Coronavirus. Adored mother to John J. Gioioso, Jr. & his wife, Colleen of Lynnfield, Donna M. Lapointe & her husband Gerard of North Berwick, ME & Laura J. Belmonte & her husband Frank A. Belmonte, Jr. of Londonderry, NH. Cherished grandmother of Ashley L. Burbank & her husband Adam of Berwick, ME, Gregory A. Lapointe & his wife, Moriah of Wells, ME, Frank A. Belmonte, III of Londonderry, NH and Genna R. Gioioso of Lynnfield. Also lovingly survived by her two great-grandsons, Zachary & Jackson, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Dear sister of John DiPlacido & his late wife, Frances (Carrozza) DiPlacido of West Palm Beach, FL & the late Clara (DiPlacido) Kennedy & her late husband, Joseph. Pam was also predeceased by her special & faithful cousin, Mario DiBacco. Private Funeral Services & interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were held on Thursday, May 20th, in keeping with the mandates & regulations issued by the Comm. of MA & the Boston Archdiocese regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic. Former member of the Revere Parents' Club & Malden Lodge of the Loyal Order of the Moose. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's' Research Hosp., 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020