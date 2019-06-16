FAULKNER, Pam Celebrating the Life of a Wonderful Mother, Nurse and Grandmother Our beloved mother, Pam, was born in Dublin, Ireland and moved to the United States in 1961 to pursue her lifelong career in Nursing. Pam spent most of her career as an employee of Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA, in the labor and delivery department. Always ambitious, while working full time and with two kids, Mom obtained her Bachelor and Master degrees. This led to a new career as a certified nurse midwife as well as a member of the Harvard University faculty. Each Christmas our mailbox would be overflowing with cards from families whose children she helped bring into this world. Her care and compassion was most felt among friends and family. Married for 51 years to our late father Tom Faulkner, Pam is survived by her two sons Neill and Colin, Colin's wife Kate and her three grandchildren Fiona, Catherine and Jack Faulkner. Services were private.



