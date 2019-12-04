|
|
MIZRAHI, Pamela A. (Alberts) Of Wayland, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Cyrus. Loving mother of Sol and Alexa. Cherished daughter of Leslie and the late Fay (Kramer) Alberts. Devoted sister of Howard Alberts. Fond niece of Pearl Lindenblum. Services at Temple Shir Tikva, 141 Boston Post Road, Wayland, on Friday, December 6, at 11:00am, with Burial to follow at Beit Olam East Cemetery, 42 Concord Road, Wayland. Memorial observance information and remembrances will be available at the service. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 5, 2019