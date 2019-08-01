|
|
ATHANAS, Pamela Pamela Joan Athanas died at her home with her two sons by her side on July 24th, 2019. Pamela Athanas was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada on March 9, 1951. She graduated from Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, MA, and received her masters from Northeastern University. After high school, Pam lived in Chicago, Boston, and Marblehead. Pam spent over 40 years as a nurse. Working her way from a CNA as a teenager, to VP of clinical operations by the time she retired. She was a tireless worker because she truly cared for her patients. Pam cared equally about the people she worked with, if you could keep up. Helping the people around her do better for themselves and their patients was what made her special. Pam loved sailing and being at the beach. Plum Island was her sanctuary and her dog Charlie was her companion. If Pam wasn't at home she was traveling all over the world having the time of her life with family and friends. She leaves her two sons Jason Athanas of Amesbury and Andrew Athanas of Newburyport, and her grandson Nathan Edward Pajak-Athanas and extended family in the U.S. and Canada. Family and friends may call on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home, 193 High St., NEWBURYPORT, MA 01950. There is no longer any parking available behind the funeral home per order of the City of Newburyport. Services and burial will be private. For directions or to offer online condolences, please visit www.tlcfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019