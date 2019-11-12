Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
PAMELA F. (FRENCH) SUMMERS

SUMMERS, Pamela F. (French) Of Whitman, formerly of Vestal, NY, passed away unexpectedly November 9th. Beloved wife of Rodger Summers. Mother of Megan Bernard and her husband Doug of Abington and Jordan Summers and her wife Olivia Breen of Cambridge. Grandmother of Theodore and Vivien Bernard. Sister of Donald French of NJ, Kathy Cunningham of Milton and Robin Steward of NJ. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Saturday morning at 10:30. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019
