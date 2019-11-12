|
SUMMERS, Pamela F. (French) Of Whitman, formerly of Vestal, NY, passed away unexpectedly November 9th. Beloved wife of Rodger Summers. Mother of Megan Bernard and her husband Doug of Abington and Jordan Summers and her wife Olivia Breen of Cambridge. Grandmother of Theodore and Vivien Bernard. Sister of Donald French of NJ, Kathy Cunningham of Milton and Robin Steward of NJ. Funeral Service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Saturday morning at 10:30. Visiting Hours Friday 4-8 pm. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019