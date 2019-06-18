Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
(617) 232-9300
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA GELLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA (SHWACHMAN) GELLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAMELA (SHWACHMAN) GELLER Obituary
GELLER, Pamela (Shwachman) Pamela (Shwachman) Geller, age 51, of Brookline, entered into rest on June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Jesse Geller. Devoted mother of Levi Samuel Geller. Loving sister of Cindy (and Richard) Coakley of Marshfield and Sharon (and Patrick) Connerty of Florida. Cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Elaine (Lutch) Shwachman and daughter-in-law of Rabbi Myron S. and Eileen Geller. Dear sister-in-law of Rebecca (and Rabbi Steven) Schwartz and Deborah Geller, all of Owings Mills, MD. Funeral Services at Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard St., Brookline on Thurs., June 20 at 12:00 PM. Interment at Mt. Jacob Cemetery in Gloucester. Memorial Observance at the home of Rabbi Myron and Eileen Geller immediately following interment, continuing at her late residence Sunday and Monday, 12-4 and 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Camp Yavneh, 18 Lucas Pond Rd., Northwood, NH 03261 or the Levi Geller Scholarship Fund at https://go.fidelity.com/66quy. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
Download Now