GELLER, Pamela (Shwachman) Pamela (Shwachman) Geller, age 51, of Brookline, entered into rest on June 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Jesse Geller. Devoted mother of Levi Samuel Geller. Loving sister of Cindy (and Richard) Coakley of Marshfield and Sharon (and Patrick) Connerty of Florida. Cherished daughter of the late Bernard and Elaine (Lutch) Shwachman and daughter-in-law of Rabbi Myron S. and Eileen Geller. Dear sister-in-law of Rebecca (and Rabbi Steven) Schwartz and Deborah Geller, all of Owings Mills, MD. Funeral Services at Congregation Kehillath Israel, 384 Harvard St., Brookline on Thurs., June 20 at 12:00 PM. Interment at Mt. Jacob Cemetery in Gloucester. Memorial Observance at the home of Rabbi Myron and Eileen Geller immediately following interment, continuing at her late residence Sunday and Monday, 12-4 and 6-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Camp Yavneh, 18 Lucas Pond Rd., Northwood, NH 03261 or the Levi Geller Scholarship Fund at https://go.fidelity.com/66quy. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskybrookline.com 617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on June 19, 2019