More Obituaries for PAMELA ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA J. "PAM" (FORSYTH) ROGERS


1951 - 2019
PAMELA J. "PAM" (FORSYTH) ROGERS Obituary
ROGERS, Pamela J. "Pam" (Forsyth) Of Arlington, after a long courageous battle with cancer on July 29, 2019 at age 67. Devoted wife of John M. Rogers. Loving mother of Jennifer (Rogers) Meyer and Amy Rogers. Cherished grandmother of Marilla Rogers and Abigail Meyer. Adored mother-in-law of Kate Meyer. Beloved sister-in-law of Alice Churella and her husband Dan. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Visiting Hours at the Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Home, 292 Massachusetts Avenue, in ARLINGTON, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10:00 am. Pam worked for many years at the Supreme Council Scottish Rite in Lexington, was a Life Member Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed her camp friends in Nottingham, NH. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Pam's memory to the Grand Almoner Fund, C/O Supreme Council Scottish Rite, 33 Marrett Road, Lexington, MA 02421. Rogers & Hutchins Funeral Homes Arlington & Cambridge www.rogersfuneralhome.net

View the online memorial for Pamela J. "Pam" (Forsyth) ROGERS
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019
