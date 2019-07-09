Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
580 Mt. Auburn Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA JUNE (BAXTER) PRICE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA JUNE (BAXTER) PRICE Obituary
PRICE, Pamela June (Baxter) Of Lexington, formerly of Belmont, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Price. Predeceased by brother, Frank Emerson Baxter formerly of Burlington. Survived by nephews, Craig A. Baxter and his spouse Claudette of Methuen, and Bruce E. Baxter of Exeter, NH, niece Lesley E. Connell of Burlington, MA, 5 great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Thursday, July 11 from 10:00-12:00 Noon. Followed by a Graveside Service in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
Download Now