PRICE, Pamela June (Baxter) Of Lexington, formerly of Belmont, July 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond E. Price. Predeceased by brother, Frank Emerson Baxter formerly of Burlington. Survived by nephews, Craig A. Baxter and his spouse Claudette of Methuen, and Bruce E. Baxter of Exeter, NH, niece Lesley E. Connell of Burlington, MA, 5 great-nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Thursday, July 11 from 10:00-12:00 Noon. Followed by a Graveside Service in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 10, 2019