|
|
MAHONEY, Pamela M. (Martin) At 71 years, formerly of Revere, in Malden, most unexpectedly, October 2nd, while vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee with her adoring family. Cherished mother to John C. Doria & wife, Veronica of Manchester, NH, Michelle A. Campbell & her late husband Sean J. Campbell of Bradford & Tina L. Yahiaoui & husband Eric of Methuen. Devoted grandmother of Trevor D. Campbell & Tanner B. Campbell, both of Bradford, Emma R. Yahiaoui & Evan M. Yahiaoui, both of Methuen, Angelina & Giovanni Doria, both of Manchester, NH. Beloved daughter of the late Albert & Louise (Pisano) Martin. Also lovingly survived by her aunt, Dorothy Minichiello of Saugus, & several nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Friday, October 11th, from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019