Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
250 Revere St
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Cemetery
Everett, MA
View Map
PAMELA M. (MARTIN) MAHONEY

MAHONEY, Pamela M. (Martin) At 71 years, formerly of Revere, in Malden, most unexpectedly, October 2nd, while vacationing in Nashville, Tennessee with her adoring family. Cherished mother to John C. Doria & wife, Veronica of Manchester, NH, Michelle A. Campbell & her late husband Sean J. Campbell of Bradford & Tina L. Yahiaoui & husband Eric of Methuen. Devoted grandmother of Trevor D. Campbell & Tanner B. Campbell, both of Bradford, Emma R. Yahiaoui & Evan M. Yahiaoui, both of Methuen, Angelina & Giovanni Doria, both of Manchester, NH. Beloved daughter of the late Albert & Louise (Pisano) Martin. Also lovingly survived by her aunt, Dorothy Minichiello of Saugus, & several nieces & nephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere, at 11:00 a.m. & immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours are Friday, October 11th, from 4-8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019
