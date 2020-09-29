WICKWIRE, Pamela M. (Perry) Of Wakefield. Sept. 26. Devoted wife of Robert W. Wickwire. Loving mother of Dylan R. Wickwire and Joshua C. Wickwire. Daughter of Judith A. (Bauer) Perry of Wilmington and Charles F. Perry of Derry, NH. Cherished sister of Matthew Perry and his wife Daniela of Tewksbury. Also survived by her in-laws, along with many, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 3-7pm. Her Funeral Mass will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph Briere Foundation, P.O. Box 147, Woburn, MA 01801-0247 or to Annie's Angels at MDSC Buddy Walk Program where Pam was scheduled to walk for Annie, who was very special to her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store