1/
PAMELA M. (PERRY) WICKWIRE
1971 - 2020
WICKWIRE, Pamela M. (Perry) Of Wakefield. Sept. 26. Devoted wife of Robert W. Wickwire. Loving mother of Dylan R. Wickwire and Joshua C. Wickwire. Daughter of Judith A. (Bauer) Perry of Wilmington and Charles F. Perry of Derry, NH. Cherished sister of Matthew Perry and his wife Daniela of Tewksbury. Also survived by her in-laws, along with many, many aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday from 3-7pm. Her Funeral Mass will be private due to Covid-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Joseph Briere Foundation, P.O. Box 147, Woburn, MA 01801-0247 or to Annie's Angels at MDSC Buddy Walk Program where Pam was scheduled to walk for Annie, who was very special to her.

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
7813349966
