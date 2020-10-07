1/1
PAMELA MAE BOERNER
BOERNER, Pamela Mae Of Winchester, who fought breast cancer since 2004, died on Tues., Sept. 29. Pam is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Carl, two daughters, Ifer Michele Tuzzo of Stoughton, MA, and Wendolyn Suzanne Clifford of Langosta, Costa Rica, and their husbands Sal Tuzzo and Michael Clifford and by the best gift of her life, her soon to be five year old grandson, Alex. During her life Pam traveled extensively, visiting numerous islands and every continent except Asia and Antarctica. Pam was actively involved in many organizations in her beloved Town of Winchester, MA, often serving on governing boards, frequently as treasurer. Outside of Winchester Pam was active in the Junior League of Boston, where she served as consignment shop treasurer, and for her alma mater, Bucknell University, where she was a member of the Alumni Board and planned several of her, and Carl's, class reunions. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name payable to the Friends of the Winchester Public Library, and mailed to Winchester Public Library, 80 Washington St., Winchester, MA 01890, or at www.winpublib.org/about/friends/ or to the library of your choice. For a complete obituary, visit Costello Funeral Home at www.costellofuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Pamela Mae BOERNER


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costello Funeral Home
177 Washington St
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-1730
