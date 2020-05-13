Home

To be announced at a later date
PAMELA MARIE (COLEMAN) JORDAN


1965 - 2020
PAMELA MARIE (COLEMAN) JORDAN Obituary
JORDAN, Pamela Marie (Coleman) March 22, 1965 to May 5, 2020, of Brockton, MA, 55, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ due to complications of COVID-19. She was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Carolyn Coleman and George Louis Coleman (deceased). Pamela is survived by her 2 sons, Robert and George Eskew and their father, her mother, and 6 siblings and their spouses, uncle, 3 goddaughters, 15 nieces and nephews, 19 grandnieces and nephews and extended family. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided on cremation and will hold a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for her two sons via PayPal: pay to the email: [email protected]

View the online memorial for Pamela Marie (Coleman) JORDAN
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020
