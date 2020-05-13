|
JORDAN, Pamela Marie (Coleman) March 22, 1965 to May 5, 2020, of Brockton, MA, 55, went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ due to complications of COVID-19. She was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Carolyn Coleman and George Louis Coleman (deceased). Pamela is survived by her 2 sons, Robert and George Eskew and their father, her mother, and 6 siblings and their spouses, uncle, 3 goddaughters, 15 nieces and nephews, 19 grandnieces and nephews and extended family. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided on cremation and will hold a Memorial Service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations for her two sons via PayPal: pay to the email: [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on May 14, 2020