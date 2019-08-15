|
|
BRILL, Pamela Mary Passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 10, 2019 following a courageous 16-month battle with cancer. Pam was preceded in death by parents, Stanley and Rita Brill. Always a Sox fan, Pam was raised in Westwood, Massachusetts, which she often described as "10 miles from Fenway." An avid athlete, Pam cherished her time skiing in Aspen on a Bluebird Day and running or riding her bike around New England. Pam's desire to help others and a love for learning led her to earn psychology degrees from Smith College, Boston University and Dartmouth. She worked as a child psychologist with abused children, an adjunct professor at Dartmouth Medical School, a sports psychologist, a leadership development coach for executives across the country and a senior executive at Velcro. Pam was also an author and her book, 'The Winner's Way,' was published in 2004 by McGraw Hill and eventually released in multiple languages. Although her life was filled with professional and academic accomplishments, Pam considered her greatest achievement to be her four daughters. Her daughters' successes, both professionally and personally, are and will continue to be a testament to the love and knowledge that she bestowed upon them. Throughout her fight, Pam would frequently remind doctors of her four beautiful daughters and how they each supported her. Pam's compassionate and loving heart enabled her to create unbreakable friendships with a fierce group of female friends that became her soul sisters, also known as Team Pam. The energy and love that she gifted to countless people will forever be missed. Pam is survived by her four daughters, Katrina Dorothy Loyer and wife Chrystal, Julia Helen Voorhees, Margaret Andrus Brill Voorhees, Sophie Louise Troper and husband Max, her brother, Stephen Brill and his partner Lisa, her former sister-in-law, Rose Brill, her granddaughter, Eleanor Aviva Loyer, her niece and nephew, Mikayla & Stephen Brill, and her loyal dog, Gus. The family thanks the team that supported her over the last year, including Team Pam, her many friends in Boston and around the country, her spiritual mentor Demo DiMartile, and the team at Dana Faber. Memorial contributions Pam's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, or to House, 125 Winter St., Lincoln, MA 01773 would be sincerely appreciated. Arrangements by the: Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019