PRITCHARD VICENTE, Pamela S. A longtime resident of Dedham, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at her home in Dedham, surrounded by her family. She was 59. Pamela was born November 23, 1960 in Tempe, Arizona, a daughter of Donald Paul and Suzanne (Haddrell) Pritchard. She grew up in Marblehead before moving to West Roxbury, where she graduated from Ursuline Academy with the Class of 1978. Pamela earned her Bachelor's degree in Social Work and Child Welfare from Suffolk University in 1982. She has worked for the Dedham Public School System for over 15 years, most recently at the Greenlodge School. She lived for her work nurturing students, and watching them thrive. Pamela enjoyed travel, and spending time with her family, especially at the beach and at Canobie Lake Park. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Anthony Vicente; her two sons, Jacob Paul Pritchard Vicente, and his wife Julia Wilkinson Vicente, of Woodstock, CT, and Zachary Paul Pritchard Vicente; her daughter, Samantha Suzanne Pritchard Vicente; her brother, Brian P. Pritchard; her sister, Alison H. Hammer; and the loves of her life, her "grandbeauties" Kelsey and Mya. She is also survived by her stepmother Elva Hicks, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later time. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020