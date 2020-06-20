|
SHAW, Pamela Of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Jamaica Plains, MA, died suddenly on June 17, 2020 at the age of 73. Prior to retirement, Pam had been actively involved in the Boston real estate market as a longtime broker for Hammond Residential Real Estate. She had also worked in advertising and had taught at junior colleges in the Boston area. She is survived by her sisters Leslie (Shaw) Kuschner and Holly (Shaw) Boyer, by nieces Emily Kuschner (Yerys) and Ronna (Boyer) Antar, nephew Andrew Boyer, great-niece Lily Yerys, great-nephew Jake Yerys, and great-niece Emma Antar. There will be a private graveside ceremony at Sharon Memorial Park. Donations in Pam's memory can be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020