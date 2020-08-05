Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Resources
More Obituaries for PAMELA SPOFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAMELA "PAM" (MCCOY) SPOFFORD


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAMELA "PAM" (MCCOY) SPOFFORD Obituary
SPOFFORD, Pamela "Pam" (McCoy) Passed away at home on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 79. A native of Beverly, MA, Pam attended Beverly High School, received her undergraduate degree in Education with a minor in English with honors from Northeastern University in Boston, and a Master's degree in Special Education with honors from Marymount University in Arlington, VA. She and her husband, Dr. Walter O. Spofford, Jr., were married in 1961 and shared a rich and joyous life, ultimately settling in the Washington, DC area, where they raised three daughters, built their careers, volunteered with numerous youth, sports, and church organizations, traveled the world, and were wed until his death in 1996. Pam was extremely devoted to her family, her community, the Episcopal Church, as well to her students as a special education teacher, earning numerous honors and accolades throughout her career, including Teacher of the Year. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters: Susan Beth Spofford of Annandale, VA, Jennifer Spofford Ives of Arlington, VA, and Rebecca Spofford Ogden of Arlington, VA, as well as her greatest source of pride and joy - her five grandchildren: John Ogden, Peter Ogden, Thomas Ogden, Elizabeth Ives and William Ives. In addition, she is survived by her sister Janice Gaboriault of Topsfield, MA, her brother Peter McCoy of Beverly, MA and will be forever remembered by her many nieces and nephews, and extended family. In lieu of flowers, her family asks that friends consider making a donation to Life with Cancer, a non-profit Pam held in high regard: www.lifewithcancer.org/donate Due to COVID-19, a Memorial Service will be held graveside at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Boxford, MA in Summer 2021, with arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY, MA. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAMELA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Campbell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -