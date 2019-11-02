|
BORSINI, Pamela T. Of Somerville. Beloved daughter of the late Latino and Madeline (Lungo) Borsini. Loving sister of Richard and his wife Cathy of Nashua, NH and the late Edward Borsini. Sister-in-law of Franny Borsini of Ohio. Dear aunt of Tracy, Edward Jr., Dr. Eric, Richard II, Danny and the late Derek Borsini. Also survived by many loving grandnieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, on Wednesday from 4 - 7 pm. Burial will be held on Thursday, at 11 am in Cambridge Cemetery. Please meet at the front gate of the cemetery at 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Pamela to the Fisher House of Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071 or fisherhouseboston.com Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019