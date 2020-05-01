|
MILLER, Pamela W. New England Journal of Medicine Chief of Staff Pamela Miller died on April 29 surrounded by her loving husband, Jim Rasmussen, and beloved mother, Phyllis Miller. Pam spent her early childhood in Hong Kong and Malaysia before moving to Ridgewood, NJ at age 13. She graduated from Wellesley College with a double major in math and music. At Wellesley, she played and taught carillon and was a member of the college choir. Pam began her professional life running Margun Music, the musical publishing company of the composer and conductor Gunther Schuller. Six years later she left to become the grants administrator of the Pulmonary Division at Brigham and Woman's Hospital. When Dr. Jeffrey Drazen, the Division chief, became editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine in 2000, he asked Pam to join as special assistant to the Editor-in-Chief, his "de facto" chief of staff. For the next 20 years she was an integral part of the Editorial Office staff in Boston – assisting Jeff Drazen, Eric Rubin, and the Deputy Editors with the preparation of a library of papers, lectures, and presentations and leading the coordination of nearly every event sponsored by the Journal. Pam changed the Journal from a predominantly paper-driven organization to one that took full advantage of the power of the internet. In addition, through the skill with which she implemented ideas proposed by the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors, she impacted not only the New England Journal of Medicine, but virtually every medical journal in the world. Pam was an extraordinarily capable person known for her down-to-earth intelligence, her commitment to excellence, and her dedication to the Journal and its mission. She will long be remembered at the Journal not only for her many contributions but also for her fun-loving, inclusive nature that made everyone feel like an important member of the team. Pam loved to sing, read, travel, play golf and she was one of the top bridge players in New England, representing the region in numerous national events and playing in many world championships with her husband. She loved good food, wine, and the Boston Red Sox. For many years she and her husband were season ticket holders of the New England Patriots, and heads always turned in her section to see who was singing the beautiful rendition of the national anthem. Throughout her 12-year battle with breast cancer Pam was an inspiration to many. She showed how it was possible to live a full life despite serious health problems. Pam will be sorely missed by her family, colleagues, and many friends, all of whom loved her dearly. Pam is survived by her loving husband and soulmate, James Rasmussen, her mother Phyllis Miller, brother Eric, and stepson Jeffrey Rasmussen and his family. She was predeceased by her father Richard Miller. Due to the current health crisis, a Service to Celebrate her Life will held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's memory may be made to the Greater Boston Food Bank.
