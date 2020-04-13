|
|
TOMASETTI, Pamella Counselor, Educator, and Compassionate Friend Pamella Tomasetti, born Pamella Joan Goodman in Brighton on August 14, 1942, passed peacefully on April 11. Growing up in Newton, attending Newton High School (Class of 1960) and Boston University (Class of 1964), she was a kind and devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and treasured friend, neighbor and colleague to many. A licensed mental health counselor, Pamella had a positive impact on hundreds in her lifetime. She especially enjoyed working with young people as a member of the counseling center staff at Dean College, where she was also an adjunct professor of psychology. Pam served as a suicide prevention hotline volunteer and Board member for the Samaritans and counseled clients in private practice for more than 20 years in Boston, Cambridge and Natick. She earned her Master's degree in Counseling Psychology from Framingham State College. Throughout her life, Pam was an animal lover and took great pleasure in gardening. Pam is lovingly remembered by her beloved husband of 57 years, Donald, who remained at her side each day helping Pam navigate the challenges of Alzheimer's disease and, in the end, coronavirus; children Laura and David, son-in-law and daughter-in-law David Beardsley and Frances (Emilfarb) Tomasetti, granddaughters Emma and Cora, brother and sister-in-law John and Jeanne Goodman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Susan Tomasetti, nephews and nieces Jason and Jared Goodman and Greg, Lisa and Lynn Tomasetti, and dozens of lifelong friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Helen Goodman. A Celebration of Life is planned for the summer. Donations in Pam's honor can be made to The Women's Lunch Place of Boston, P.O. Box 170900, Boston, MA 02117 or online, www.womenslunchplace.org/donate Funds will be used to provide mental health services and other support to women in need. "Remember the love. Measure in love. Measure, measure your life in love." – Seasons of Love by Jonathan Larson
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2020