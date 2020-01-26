|
CARDONE, Pancrazio G. "Joe" At 89 years, in Revere, formerly of East Boston, January 25th, following a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of 63 years to Maria (Scibilia) Cardone. Cherished father of Grace Argento & husband Antonio of Revere. Adoring grandfather "Nonno" to Melina Argento of Revere, Jennifer Enos & her husband John W. Enos of Lynn & Anthony Argento, Jr. of Revere. Dear brother to Antonio Cardone of Sicily (Messina), Italy & his wife Rosalia & Rose Cattafi & her husband Stefano of Australia. Also lovingly survived by his 4 great-grandchildren, Julianna Fratus of Revere, John Enos, Jr., Joseph Enos & Jemma Enos, all of Lynn & many proud & caring nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews here in the USA, Italy & Australia. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio and Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE on Wednesday, January 29th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., REVERE at 10:00 a.m. & immediately followed by entombment at Woodlawn Community Mausoleum, Sheffield Bldg., Everett. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, Jan. 28th in the Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the ., 1661 Worcester Rd., Ste. #301, Framingham, MA 01701. For more information, please visit vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020